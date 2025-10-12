Mike Tyson is reflecting on his time in the ring with Jake Paul ahead of his upcoming fight with Floyd Mayweather.

Tyson came out of retirement to fight Paul in November 2024, which he lost via unanimous decision. The fight took place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, the home stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

While the Hall of Famer gears up to fight Mayweather next year, he told People that his biggest lesson he learned from the fight is to live in the moment.

“This moment's going to be over,” he says. “Just enjoy it, it doesn't last forever.”

Following his fight with Paul, he admitted to Covino & Rich that he “blacked out” and didn't remember a majority of the fight actually taking place.

“I remember coming back from the first round and Jake is doing some kind of…I don’t know what he was doing,” Tyson said as he shadowboxed in similarity to Paul's form. “And that’s the last thing I remember.”

Article Continues Below

Mike Tyson's fight with Floyd Mayweather

Tyson's fight with Mayweather is set to happen sometime next year. At this time it's unclear exactly when the fight will occur but Tyson is excited to get back in the ring.

“It's going to be really interesting. I can't believe, since the last time I did this, I've fought… What? Two times, going on three times…I'll do better in the next one,” he told the outlet.

Mayweather on the other hand also shared his thoughts on getting in the ring with Tyson next year.

“I've been doing this for 30 years, and there hasn't been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” he said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it's going to be big and it's going to be legendary. I'm the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”