It's close to playoff time for fantasy football managers, so check out our QB rankings. Also, look at the running back mix. And not to be overlooked, here are our fantasy football defense and special teams rankings for Week 13 of the 2025 NFL season.

There are some big dogs this week. So if you’re a streaming artist, take a close look at what’s available.

Here we go!

Fantasy Football standouts

One week after a disappointing performance against the Titans, the Seahawks are back in the top spot. But this time, they should get help from the inaccurate and struggling J.J. McCarthy.

Interceptions are big for fantasy defenses because that’s the best avenue for a touchdown. It wouldn’t be surprising for the Seahawks to deliver two picks, and maybe one goes to the house.

Plus, they should continue their sack-happy ways. They’ve had 23 in their last six games been though they got shutout against the Rams in that stretch.

And they’ve done it despite injuries, according to Fox Sports. Linebacker Drake Thomas said it’s the typical next-man-up mantra.

“Whoever it is, whatever number it is, whatever guy it is, when they are being called on and it’s their time to go, they’ve been ready,” Thomas said. “So, credit to the guys that we have and the leadership, really, to get everybody ready to go for their moment.”

And Macdonald is pushing hard for more.

“I think we have to finish better on the quarterback,” Macdonald said. “You’ve got to give their quarterback a lot of credit for how elusive he is, but we had some opportunities there in the third and fourth quarter, and it would be great to capitalize on them, but guys are playing incredibly hard.”

Another team to give high consideration to is Atlanta. The Falcons are on the road, but they get the Jets. And they may have turned the corner on defense. Their rookie pass rushers are starting to pay dividends.

In the win over the Saints, the Falcons opened some eyes, according to a post on X by Will McFadden.

“Falcons' defense may have taken a bigger step today than I thought. They blitzed at a season-low rate (15.7%) against the Saints and generated 19 pressures and five sacks when sending four or fewer pass rushers. Jeff Ulbrich wanted to get to this point. They got there today.”

Ah, but it was those pitiful Saints. However, keep in mind. Those pitiful Jets are next in line.

And they have linebacker Divine Deablo back on the field. That makes a difference, according to Sports Illustrated. Against the Saints, Deablo had eight total tackles (six solo, two assisted), a run stuff, and nearly came down with his first career interception on a tipped Tyler Shough ball. He did it all with a giant cast on his hand.

“Divine is fortunate in the fact that he has tremendous length, and a lot of times that length can help you overcome something like a club on your hand,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “If there's any guy that really understands how to take the extra step and put his body on somebody to ensure the tackle, it's him [Deablo].”

Deablo added, “You know you want to be out there helping your team. I think I just bring some speed to the table, some power. I can definitely help out.”

Don’t be afraid to use the Falcons this week.

Other standouts

It might take a little bit of courage to use the Chargers after their recent debacle against the Jaguars. But the matchup against the Raiders says “proceed with some caution.”

Yes, the Raiders just allowed 10 sacks against the Browns. However, the Chargers don’t have Myles Garrett. And their rookie pass Raiders will have a new offensive coordinator for this game. That robs the Chargers of being able to prepare for Chip Kelly’s tendencies. Because Kelly is gone.

The Chargers might be less aggressive because of this. Fantasy managers want aggressive defenses. So the Chargers might not feel like a good fit to some people.

Also, the Broncos should have their way with the Commanders. With 34 sacks in their last seven games, it’s a lock for at least five against the woefully untalented Commanders' offense. And it wouldn’t be a shock if they got six, seven, or even eight.

Furthermore, the Broncos have gone eight weeks without a fumble recovery. That’s gonna change this week.

Fantasy sleepers

The Miami Dolphins fit this category nicely. They’ve been playing better defense of late, and they get the lowly Saints.

The Dolphins have forced five turnovers over the last two weeks and have put up three top-10 finishes in the last four weeks.

Also, the Ravens are in play if Joe Burrow doesn’t start for the Bengals. Joe Flacco has been awful of late and has 16 pick-six tosses in his career, including one last week.

Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings

1. Seattle Seahawks (SEA) vs. MIN

2. Atlanta Falcons (ATL) at NYJ

3. Denver Broncos (DEN) at WAS

4. Los Angeles Chargers (LAC) vs. LV

5. Los Angeles Rams (LAR) at CAR

6. Miami Dolphins (MIA) vs. NO

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (JAC) at TEN

8. Houston Texans (HOU) at IND

9. New England Patriots (NE) vs. NYG

10. Baltimore Ravens (BAL) vs. CIN

11. Philadelphia Eagles (PHI) vs. CHI

12. San Francisco 49ers (SF) at CLE

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (TB) vs. ARI

14. Cleveland Browns (CLE) vs. SF

15. Arizona Cardinals (ARI) at TB