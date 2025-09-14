Terence Crawford will face one of the biggest challenges of his career when he steps into the ring against Canelo Alvarez at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Ahead of the fight, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese made a striking appearance in Crawford’s locker room, adding to the excitement surrounding the event.

Reese, 23, ended an eventful 2025 WNBA season with Chicago, missing the last three games due to a back injury and internal team tensions. After setbacks that included missing a game and a half due to suspension, she embraced “Offseason Barbie” mode, flying to Las Vegas with friends to attend one of the year’s biggest sporting spectacles. Reese’s outfit for the night, all black and eye-catching, immediately drew attention among the star-studded crowd.

Before Crawford’s ring walk, Reese visited his locker room, where the two shared a handshake, hug, and brief conversation. The footage also showcased the dramatic height difference between the 6-foot-3 Reese, who wore heels, and Crawford, listed at 5-foot-8.

Fans reacted on social media with playful remarks about the size difference, noting the amusing contrast and speculating whether it might affect Crawford’s focus.

Crawford has moved up two weight classes to challenge Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title. He weighed in at a career-high 167.5 pounds for the fight, a significant increase from his previous fight in August 2024 against Israil Madrimov, where he weighed 153.4 pounds. Crawford aims to hand Alvarez his first defeat since 2022 and only the third loss of Alvarez’s professional career.

Adding to the pre-fight hype, Reese even threw a few punches herself while interacting with Crawford in the locker room. Reese’s visit was part of a star-studded pre-fight scene at Allegiant Stadium, which also includes boxing legend Mike Tyson, NFL great Marshawn Lynch, popular content creator MrBeast, and Hollywood actor Jason Statham.