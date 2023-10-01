Canelo Alvarez is no stranger to the brightest of lights in boxing. He has figured in plenty of high-profile and title fights throughout his well-established boxing career, and he'll be in another one Saturday night when he goes face to face at last against Jermell Charlo in his defense of his super middleweight belts. As the heavy favorite to win this bout, it's not surprising to hear Alvarez express his confidence in his ability to take care of business without resorting to the scorecards.

“I would love to do it in eight or nine rounds and I prepared myself for that, but you know… you NEVER know in boxing. But I prepare for EVERYTHING,” Alvarez said during an interview with Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson.

Alvarez, however, is apparently still respectful of Charlo's abilities. After all, Charlo has only one loss so far in his career and is a unified champion himself in the super welterweight division. Charlo knows how to win and just like Alvarez, is not used to losing. He is just as confident as Alvarez, who will enter the ring with a record of 59-2-2, with 39 of his victories coming by way of knockouts. Charlo, on the other hand, is 35-1-1 with 19 knockout wins. Both Canelo Alvarez and Charlo have not been knocked out before.

Although Alvarez's best days are probably behind now of the 33-year-old Mexican, he is still very much respected and remains a powerful and skilled fighter. He should be more than a handful for Charlo, who's not fought someone of Alvarez's caliber before.