All eyes will be on Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo this Saturday night, as the two boxing stars collide for the undisputed super middleweight championship in Las Vegas. It is a fight many have been waiting for, as it also carries a great potential to become an instant classic that will be talked upon by fans of the sweet science for a very long time.

For Alvarez, it's just about time that he and Charlo square off inside the ring.

” I think it’s the perfect moment, you know? Canelo Alvarez said during an interview with Brandon “Scoop B”Robinson. “I think this is the perfect moment for this fight because he’s [Charlo] undisputed in his weight class and I’m undisputed in my weight class and we never had in boxing an undisputed vs. another undisputed, so I think it’s a perfect time to do it.”

Alvarez has all the belts in the super middleweight division, while Charlo, who is moving up a couple of weight classes for this weekend's showdown, has the belts in the light middleweight division.

Alvarez is easily the favorite to win the fight versus Charlo, who has also not fought in over a year. The last time Charlo saw action was in May of 2022 when he scored a knockout win win against Brian Carlos Castano in a rematch. Alvarez, on the other hand, just defeated John Ryder last May.

A victory by Alvarez over Charlo would further cement his legacy as one of the greatest fighters of his era.