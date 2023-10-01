After taking his fight with Canelo Alvarez all the way to 12 rounds in what would be ruled a unanimous victory by the reigning champion, Jermell Charlo was eager to get back into the ring for a future fight, and he even has an idea for who he would like to mix it up with, but only if they're willing to do it on his terms.

Discussing his loss with Showtime Boxing, Charlo declared that, at some point in the future, he would like to box Terence Crawford, but only if he's willing to do so at his weight class.

“I guess the winner of him and (Brian) Mendoza, or whoever I gotta fight,” Jermell Charlo said. “I’m down to fight whoever I want to fight Terence Crawford, f**k that. I could fight Terence Crawford in my weight division. I know he’s somewhere around this joint. I’ll fight Terence Crawford. Let him fight Errol Spence and get that out of the way. I’m about to get right back in training, don’t worry about it.”

Would it be cool to see Charlo and Crawford throw down in the future, especially at the former's weight class? Sure thing; though Charlo didn't pull out the win against Alvarez in their much-anticipated matchup, he wasn't embarrassed by the bout or its outcome, with fans largely congratulating him on his efforts. Throwing on the gloves with Crawford, especially if it's booked correctly, could produce similarly explosive results for Charlo and help to remove any of the sting left from his loss to Alvarez.