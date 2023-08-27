Oleksandr Usyk had a message to send to Tyson Fury following his successful defense of his belts on Saturday against British Daniel Dubois.

“I’m ready tomorrow. I’m ready. Next fight I am ready to fight Tyson Fury but does Tyson Fury want to? I have no idea,” Usyk said after he stopped Dubois in the ninth round of the fight in Wroclaw, Poland (h/t Declan Taylor of Boxing Scene). “But I can’t wait to see my children and my family. I’m a little bit tired,” the Ukrainian added.

Usyk, however, nearly did not get the chance to call out Fury as a champion when he got sent to the canvas by Dubois in the fifth round, albeit on a punch that was later ruled illegal. Fortunately for Oleksandr Usyk, he was still able to gather himself and prove he was the better fighter when he stopped Dubois four rounds later.

Usyk, who dominated the cruiserweight division before invading and ruling the heavyweight class, remains to have an interesting prospect of squaring off against Fury, the owner of the WBC heavyweight belt. The two were initially scheduled to take on each other in a mega fight at Wembley Stadium in London, but negotiations fell through when Usyk insisted on having the bigger split in a potential rematch.

If that fight will ultimately happen, it's likely to be scheduled in 2024, with Fury in line to face MMA superstar Francis Ngannou in a non-title heavyweight boxing fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in October.