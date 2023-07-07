The next super fight in combat sports may soon be getting an announcement, as a boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is “expected to be announced very soon,” according to Ariel Helwani. Details of the fight have yet to be released, but it will likely be an exhibition boxing match that could turn out to be the biggest event in combat sports in 2023.

Fury nor Ngannou have fought this year for differing reasons. Fury's presumed next opponent to challenge him for the WBC heavyweight title is unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, but a fight has yet to come to fruition despite the two going back and forth with each other in the media. Fury last fought in December, defeating Derek Chisora by TKO in the 10th round.

Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion, has never fought in a professional boxing match and hasn't had an MMA fight since January 2022 when he beat Ciryl Gane to defend his title. It was Ngannou's last fight on his UFC contract and he and the promotion could not come to terms on a new deal. Ngannou hit free agency before signing an unprecedented deal with the Professional Fighters League in May, though he has yet to compete for the promotion.

There's no telling the type of revenue this fight could make. Tyson Fury is the biggest name in boxing and although he won't be putting his title on the line in a match against Francis Ngannou, the bout is sure to sell. The advantage will obviously go to Fury, but Ngannou has the one-punch power to potentially shock the Gypsy King.