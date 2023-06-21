When is Tyson Fury's next fight? The boxer suggested that answer will be revealed soon. Amid rumors that Tyson Fury might fight Oleksandr Usyk or Jon Jones, the heavyweight boxer teased an upcoming announcement on Instagram.

Fury and Usyk were in talks to fight at Wembley Stadium in April, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement. Fury hasn't stepped inside the ring since knocking out Derek Chisora in December to retain the WBC heavyweight championship.

“We're coming and we're bringing pain with us, we're bringing a whole lot of pain,” Fury on his Instagram story Wednesday. “Keep tuned, big announcement coming. “I know I've said it a few times now, but I'm very excited. It's here, it's landed.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The odds of a Fury-Jones fight actually happening appear to be extremely low. Even though Fury and Jones have gone back and forth, it seems highly unlikely that they will compete in any sort of match.

“To be honest with you, all this talk of me and Jon Jones fighting in a cage is absolutely ridiculous,” Fury said in a video obtained by Bloody Elbow. “Like, I’m the lineal world heavyweight champion. The man who beat the man going back to John L. Sullivan. Why would I even dream of going in a cage and wrestling and all that? It’s not my thing.”

Fury could be planning to announce a tune-up fight before eventually taking on Usyk. The owner of the WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles, Usyk is viewed as the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in boxing, behind only Fury.