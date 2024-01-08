Happy Monday friends, and welcome to the week 10 edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Before we dive in, I'd like to take a brief second to wish my girlfriend a very Happy Birthday. If it weren't for her insisting that I request to bring my Bracketology credentials to ClutchPoints, you fine folks would be deprived of these weekly college hoops check-ins on the road to March Madness. So without further ado…
Bracketology Bracket
Bracketology Breakdown
Top Seeds: Purdue (Midwest Region), Kansas (South Region), Houston (West Region), Connecticut (East Region)
Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Big East (6), Big Ten (5), Big 12 (8), MWC (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (9), Sun Belt (2)
Bracketology Bubble Watch
Last Four Byes: Providence, Ole Miss, Utah, St. John’s
Last Four In: Texas, Florida, TCU, New Mexico
First Four Out: Wake Forest, Northwestern, Texas Tech, Cincinnati
Next Four Out: Virginia, NC State, Nebraska, St. Mary’s
Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week
Houston at Iowa State – Tue. Jan. 9th, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN2
BYU at Baylor – Tue. Jan. 9th, 9:00 PM ET, Big 12 Network
Tennessee at Mississippi State – Wed. Jan. 10th, 7:00 PM ET, SEC Network
North Carolina at NC State – Wed. Jan. 10th, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN
Oklahoma at Kansas – Sat. Jan. 13th, 2:00 PM ET, Big 12 Network
And One!
Last week, my And One! Prediction dealt with the three teams left standing as unbeatens in college hoops. I went out on a limb and took a shot on the James Madison Dukes, primarily because their In-Conference schedule didn't seem as daunting as that of Ole Miss and Houston. Well, imagine my embarrassment as I sit here one week later, and the Dukes went down already. Congrats to the Houston Cougars who, for all we know, might not even be the best team in their own conference. And hey, speaking of undefeated teams…
The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is tonight, pitting the undefeated Michigan Wolverines against the undefeated Washington Huskies. Plenty has been written about the game already right here at ClutchPoints, and a few weeks back I went on record saying that the Washington Huskies would go on to win the National Championship. Well, now it's time to double down on Washington, and since I used my And One! prediction on my expected Thanksgiving dinner in-take, why the hell couldn't I make a college football prediction here too? Give me Washington over Michigan tonight in Houston.
Past And One! Predictions
11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)
11/13/23 – 50 Point Scorer during the week (INCORRECT)
11/20/23 – I will eat entirely too much food on Thanksgiving (CORRECT)
11/27/23 – SEC will win the ACC/SEC Challenge (TIE)
12/11/23 – Connecticut to beat Gonzaga by 10+ points (CORRECT)
12/18/23 – Oklahoma to defeat North Carolina and FAU to defeat Arizona (INCORRECT)
12/26/23 – Mid-Major Conference Leader pulls upset over Power 5 Opponent (CORRECT)
1/1/24 – James Madison will be the final undefeated team in the country (INCORRECT)