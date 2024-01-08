The NCAA Tournament is just two months away, and now's the time to check out this week's Bracketology projections!

Happy Monday friends, and welcome to the week 10 edition of Bracketology here at ClutchPoints! Before we dive in, I'd like to take a brief second to wish my girlfriend a very Happy Birthday. If it weren't for her insisting that I request to bring my Bracketology credentials to ClutchPoints, you fine folks would be deprived of these weekly college hoops check-ins on the road to March Madness. So without further ado…

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Purdue (Midwest Region), Kansas (South Region), Houston (West Region), Connecticut (East Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (4), Big East (6), Big Ten (5), Big 12 (8), MWC (5), Pac-12 (4), SEC (9), Sun Belt (2)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Providence, Ole Miss, Utah, St. John’s

Last Four In: Texas, Florida, TCU, New Mexico

First Four Out: Wake Forest, Northwestern, Texas Tech, Cincinnati

Next Four Out: Virginia, NC State, Nebraska, St. Mary’s

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week

Houston at Iowa State – Tue. Jan. 9th, 7:00 PM ET, ESPN2

BYU at Baylor – Tue. Jan. 9th, 9:00 PM ET, Big 12 Network

Tennessee at Mississippi State – Wed. Jan. 10th, 7:00 PM ET, SEC Network

North Carolina at NC State – Wed. Jan. 10th, 8:00 PM ET, ESPN

Oklahoma at Kansas – Sat. Jan. 13th, 2:00 PM ET, Big 12 Network

And One!

Last week, my And One! Prediction dealt with the three teams left standing as unbeatens in college hoops. I went out on a limb and took a shot on the James Madison Dukes, primarily because their In-Conference schedule didn't seem as daunting as that of Ole Miss and Houston. Well, imagine my embarrassment as I sit here one week later, and the Dukes went down already. Congrats to the Houston Cougars who, for all we know, might not even be the best team in their own conference. And hey, speaking of undefeated teams…

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is tonight, pitting the undefeated Michigan Wolverines against the undefeated Washington Huskies. Plenty has been written about the game already right here at ClutchPoints, and a few weeks back I went on record saying that the Washington Huskies would go on to win the National Championship. Well, now it's time to double down on Washington, and since I used my And One! prediction on my expected Thanksgiving dinner in-take, why the hell couldn't I make a college football prediction here too? Give me Washington over Michigan tonight in Houston.

Past And One! Predictions

11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)

11/13/23 – 50 Point Scorer during the week (INCORRECT)

11/20/23 – I will eat entirely too much food on Thanksgiving (CORRECT)

11/27/23 – SEC will win the ACC/SEC Challenge (TIE)

12/11/23 – Connecticut to beat Gonzaga by 10+ points (CORRECT)

12/18/23 – Oklahoma to defeat North Carolina and FAU to defeat Arizona (INCORRECT)

12/26/23 – Mid-Major Conference Leader pulls upset over Power 5 Opponent (CORRECT)

1/1/24 – James Madison will be the final undefeated team in the country (INCORRECT)