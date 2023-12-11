We're into December, and the race to March Madness continues to heat up. Check out the latest ClutchPoints Bracketology projections

I'd like to first start off by offering my sincerest apologies for the one week hiatus here at ClutchPoints bracketology. Last week, instead of handling my duties as the resident Bracketologist here at ClutchPoints, I was off in Colorado freezing my behind off in a winter wonderland, drinking at least two cups of hot cocoa a day, and embarrassing myself in front of a bunch of family and strangers during snowboarding lessons. While it was a nice little pre-holiday getaway, I can't tell you that I didn't miss watching and analyzing college hoops, and my lower back certainly wishes I had done that instead of trying to glide down a mountain and failing repeatedly.

The good news for you guys (and my lower back) … no more breaks in Bracketology until the season ends. So let's dive in!

Bracketology Bracket

Bracketology Breakdown

Top Seeds: Arizona (West Region), Purdue (Midwest Region), Houston (South Region), Kansas (East Region)

Multi-Bid Leagues: AAC (2), ACC (5), Big 12 (9), Big East (6), Big Ten (6), MWC (2), Pac-12 (6), SEC (8)

Bracketology Bubble Watch

Last Four Byes: Villanova, Providence, Kansas State, Michigan State

Last Four In: Oregon, Butler, Utah, Ole Miss

First Four Out: New Mexico, Cincinnati, Florida, Xavier

Next Four Out: Indiana, South Carolina, NC State, Saint Mary’s

Five Most Intriguing Games of the Week

Connecticut vs. Gonzaga – Fri. Dec. 15, 10 pm ET, ESPN2

Texas A&M vs. Houston – Sat. Dec. 16, 2:30 pm ET, ESPN2

Clemson vs. Memphis – Sat. Dec. 16, 3 pm ET, ESPN+

Arizona vs. Purdue – Sat. Dec. 16, 4:30 pm ET, Peacock

North Carolina vs. Kentucky – Sat. Dec. 16, 5:30 pm ET, CBS

And One!

The defending champion Connecticut Huskies had their streak of non-conference wins by double-digits snapped when they went to Allen Fieldhouse and got beat by the Kansas Jayhawks. Since that loss, UConn has won two non-conference games by 10+ points, and that streak will extend to three games when they head out west to take on Gonzaga in Seattle. Give me the Huskies by at least 10 points.

Past And One! Predictions

11/6/23 – Maryland will win the Asheville Championship early season tournament (INCORRECT)

11/13/23 – 50 Point Scorer during the week (INCORRECT)

11/20/23 – I will eat entirely too much food on Thanksgiving (CORRECT)

11/27/23 – SEC will win the ACC/SEC Challenge (TIE)