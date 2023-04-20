Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Bradley Cooper’s Net Worth in 2023 is $100 million. Cooper is a famous actor who has starred in various films such as A Star Is Born, Silver Linings Playbook, American Sniper, American Hustle, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and many others. He is an Oscar nominee, BAFTA Award winner, Billboard Music Awards nominee, and a Golden Globes award nominee. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bradley Cooper’s net worth in 2023.

Bradley Cooper’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $100 million

Bradley Cooper’s net worth in 2023 is $100 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Bradley Cooper was born on January 5, 1975 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He studied at Germantown Academy. After graduating, Cooper would enroll at Villanova University. But after just his freshman year, Cooper would transfer to Georgetown University. There, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. But while he earned his degree, Cooper was an active member of the Georgetown Hoyas rowing team and the Nomadic Theater.

In 1999, Cooper made his acting debut in the TV series Sex and the City. Afterwards, Cooper also appeared in other TV programs such as five episodes of The $treet, Miss Match, I Want to Marry Ryan Banks, Touching Evil, Jack & Bobby, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

Two years after making his first onscreen acting debut, Cooper earned a Master’s degree in acting at Actors Studio Drama School before notching his first movie role in the film Wet Hot American Summer. It’s not sure how much he received for this film. However co-star Paul Rudd confessed that he wasn’t sure if he received his paycheck for this film, due to the production’s limited budget. Hopefully, Cooper was paid for his appearance in the film.

In 2002, Cooper would appear in a pair of films including My Little Eye and Bending All the Rules. Three years later, he earned his breakout role in the comedy film, Wedding Crashers. Wedding Crashers would go on to gross $288 million worldwide.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Since then, Cooper became a fixture in the cinemas. He was casted in Yes Man, He’s Just Not That Into You, Failure to Launch, Older than America, The Comebacks, The Midnight Meat Train, New York, I Love You, and many others.

In 2009, Cooper had another notable performance in the hit comedy film The Hangover. For making Phil come to life, Cooper received $600,000 for the role. The Hangover would gross around $470 million around the world.

With The Hangover becoming a hit, the franchise would have a second and third installment. Due to the success of the film, it was only natural that Cooper enjoyed a salary raise by earning $5 million and $10 million for the succeeding films, as per Yahoo Finance.

Although Cooper found a lot of success with The Hangover franchise, he also made some appearances in notable films such as Limitless, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Love and Thunder, and many others. Avengers: Endgame would go on to become the second highest grossing film of all time. As of late, Cooper also made a cameo in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. According to sources, Cooper would probably be paid as much as $20 million each for his movie appearances.

But among his films, Cooper made it big in the 2018 musical drama, A Star is Born. While starring in the film, Cooper also made his debut as the film director. Starring opposite Lady Gaga, A Star is Born would go on to gross over $436 million worldwide against a $36 million budget. For the film alone, Cooper earned three Oscar nominations, a BAFTA Award, and two Golden Globes nominations. Given the film’s hit soundtrack, its songs also earned nominations in the Billboard Music Awards. For directing and starring in A Star is Born, Cooper reportedly received $40 million.

Given Cooper’s success as an actor, it isn’t a surprise that he is penciled to appear in future projects. As per IMDB, Cooper is set to appear in an Untitled Frank Bullitt Project and Maestro. The A Star Is Born star is also set to reprise his role as Rocket in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Furthermore, aside from his lucrative paychecks as an actor, Cooper also earns a lot from his bevy list of endorsement deals. In the past, he has worked with various brands including Haagen-Dazs, Clear Pill, and many others.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Bradley Cooper’s net worth in 2023?