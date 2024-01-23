The actor is probably still jumping up and down from excitment.

Bradley Cooper seems pretty stoked to have seven Oscar nominations for Maestro.

Today, the nominations were released, and Maestro is nominated for categories like Best Picture, Best Actress, and Best Actor, Deadline reports.

Bradley Cooper reacts to Oscar nominations

The actor was reached by phone from Deadline's Pete Hammond and reflected on the moment. He seems very enthusiastic and excited, and he has a mixed bag of emotions.

“I mean, just first of all, it is the year itself to be included in a year where there's just such incredible films,” Cooper said. “And then, when we were finishing the movie, there was a discussion of whether it would come out next year or this year, and I remember thinking that I knew the movies that were coming out. I thought it would just be amazing if we were ever so lucky to be in a mix with these films, and these performances so it's a thrill.”

He added, “It was when I saw there was a possibility for merging a human story and a way that could be explored with all of the complications and confusions of what it is to just be a human in this world. This story of their relationship I thought encompassed the ability for us to explore all of those things in a film, coupled with his music, for this music to guide it. I thought that combination of being able to have a story that hopefully people feel that they can relate to in ways that they didn't think they would, and then yet it's so cinematic because of this incredible genius of a musician. Because the movie is really created and structured through his music.”

Good Morning America reports Cooper said, “We are all so grateful to be recognized alongside all of these incredible works of art this year. And the performances from every actor who I so admire.”

We'll see how many awards Maestro and Bradley Cooper pick up when the Oscars airs on Sunday, March 10, on ABC.