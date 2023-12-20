You sell whatever you want, but, like, don't sell it here tonight. No cap.

Steven Spielberg's producing partner, Kristie Macosko Krieger, gave GamesRadar+ an exclusive update on the iconic director's upcoming movie Bullitt with Bradley Cooper.

Krieger said that the film is currently in the works.

“I'm producing it. Steven [Spielberg] and Josh Singer, who is writing the script, they are working on the story,” she said.

“I hope we have a script soon as the writers’ strike put us behind a bit. But they are working on it – I couldn’t tell you if it's the next movie we are making as I don’t know at this point. I think that it will be a wildly entertaining film,” Krieger continued.

The movie is set to be a reimagining of the 1968 Peter Yates movie starring the legendary actor Steve McQueen. In the 21st century version, Cooper will play Lieutenant Frank Bullit, a no-nonsense cop. This will be the second Spielberg, Krieger and Cooper collaboration after Maestro. Cooper stars in the movie while Spielberg produced it. Another collaboration is with Singer, who also wrote Maestro's script.

Bullitt follows the story of eponymous lieutenant who is determined to track down the underworld kingpin who killed a witness under his protection. The movie was added to the U.S. Library of Congress' National Film Registry in 2007. Bullitt popularized McQueen's outfit in the film: desert boots, a trench coat, a blue turtleneck sweater and, most famously, a brown tweed jacket with elbow patches.

The movie is also famous for its iconic car chase through the hills of San Francisco. It has been one of the most famous and influential car chases in Hollywood history.