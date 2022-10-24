Alex Loera didn’t waste any time getting things going for the Kansas City Current on Sunday as she scored in the fourth minute of the match. According to the league’s Twitter page, it was the quickest goal scored by an away team in NWSL playoff history.

Loera’s goal, the first of her career, got the attention of United States Women’s National Team great Brandi Chastain who reacted to the historic goal on Twitter.

“We see you @alexisaloera on your first @NWSL playoff goal for the @thekccurrent way to GO BRONCO!! Making @SCUWomensSoccer proud.”

Loera wasn’t the first Kansas City rookie to score their first goal this postseason. Kate Del Fava came up clutch for the Current during stoppage time against the Houston Dash in the first round. The K.C. defender snuck behind the defense and scored in the right corner of the net to send her team to the semifinals.

The Current went on a 13-match unbeaten streak that propelled them to this point and will go on to play the Portland Thorns in the NWSL championship after beating the OL Reign 2-0. Last season, they finished at the bottom of the league. Now, they have a chance to take down the second-seeded Portland Thorns.