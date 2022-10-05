NWSL’s shocking abuse, misconduct scandal results in Portland Thorns cleaning house

The NWSL was rocked Monday by the release of a report that highlighted the findings of an investigation into abuse and misconduct in the league. The Portland Thorns are at the center of this scandal, and Wednesday the franchise dismissed president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson and president of business Mike Golub. They have also been relieved of these same jobs with the MLS’ Portland Timbers. Thorns GM Karina LeBlanc will continue in her role leading Thorns soccer operations.

This comes after Thorns owner Merritt Paulson announced he was stepping away from decision-making roles for the time being. There’s still another investigation ongoing, which is being conducted by the NWSL and the players’ union. The completed investigation was commissioned by U.S. Soccer, with U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates filing the report.

Here’s what the investigation found about what happened in Portland, per ESPN: “Paulson is accused of enabling and supporting former Thorns coach Paul Riley after Riley was accused of harassment and sexual coercion by players Sinead Farrelly and Mana Shim. The investigation also found that Paulson and Wilkinson made inappropriate workplace comments to women.”

Furthermore, “Golub is accused of making inappropriate sexual remarks in 2013 to former Thorns coach Cindy Parlow Cone,” who’s currently the president of U.S. Soccer. Golub previously faced criticism for inappropriate behavior in the workplace and the allowance of that kind of behavior to stand.

Riley left the Thorns in 2015, but Yates says management wasn’t “forthcoming” with the details surrounding his exit. The report even said the NWSL club “interfered with our access to relevant witnesses and raised specious legal arguments in an attempt to impede our use of relevant documents.”

While Paulson doesn’t have current plans to sell the team, there will surely be more shoes to drop in this NWSL scandal. Chicago Red Stars owner Arnim Whisler also stepped aside in similar fashion as Paulson.