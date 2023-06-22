Brandon Miller is a familiar kind of player. More precisely, he's the kind of player who dots the rosters and starting lineups of pretty much every serious team, a mobile, 6'8 sharpshooter who can seamlessly slot into any lineup. Beyond merely checking certain physical boxes, Miller was arguably the best player in college basketball during his single year at Alabama, becoming the first freshman to win SEC Player of the Year since Anthony Davis in 2011. As a result, Brandon Miller is widely considered to be one of the best players in this year's NBA Draft and isn't expected to fall out of the top three picks. Still, his clumsiness with the ball and dreadful NCAA Tournament performance introduce some doubt into the equation. Here are our NBA comparisons for the former Alabama star ahead of tonight's draft.

Low: Cam Reddish

From a purely aesthetic standpoint, Reddish is Brandon Miller's doppelganger. A first round pick out of Duke in 2019, Reddish is a big, smooth wing with a game that seems to suggest the infinite possibilities of stardom. Watch him frictionlessly flow out of a complex dribble move into a pull up jumper and you'll think you're watching the future of basketball. The problem, though, is that Reddish hasn't actually played well in any season since he graduated high school. At Duke, he was a disaster—unlike Miller who dominated the SEC, Reddish shot a ghastly 35.6 percent during his sole year in college. In the NBA, Reddish hasn't fared much better. Since getting drafted 10th in 2019, Reddish has already been traded twice, jettisoned by both the Hawks and Knicks before finding his way to Portland.

Over the course of his four professional seasons, Reddish has flashed some intoxicating scoring potential, but remains too inconsistent, inefficient and inelastic to fully realize it. For his career, he's made just 39.9 percent of his shots and 32.2 percent of his threes; he's still never grokked the subtleties of passing or defense.

To be sure, Miller will almost certainly be better than Reddish. In fact, he's probably a considerably better player than Reddish already. Still, Reddish's struggles in the NBA are instructive. There's the belief that Miller is fairly bust-proof—guys with his size and his skill, conventional wisdom dictates, are practically guaranteed to at least be a good NBA player, even if they never quite become a great one. Reddish offers proof otherwise.

Middle: Bojan Bogdanovic

By virtue of toiling in small markets like Indianapolis, Salt Lake City and Detroit, Bogdanovic might just be the most underrated player in the NBA. Despite lacking overwhelming athleticism or playmaking skills, Bogdanovic has averaged an excellent 18.8 points per game on 60.6 percent True Shooting over the last five seasons. Even if Bogdanovic has never been the primary option on his team, he's developed into a world class tertiary one. Without the ball, he cleverly slinks around the arc, slipping into open space to create easy passing angles for kick-out threes, which he invariably drains; he's shot 40.4 percent from three on 6.2 attempts per game since 2018.

Besides having a jumper that's as pure as the driven snow, Bogdanovic has added a crafty floor game to punish closeouts. While he won't necessarily break down his defender in isolation, he understands how to leverage the threat of his jumper to create driving angles. To wit, he also has a refined post-up game to punish switches and smaller defenders.

In other words, Bogdanovic provides an easy roadmap for Brandon Miller to follow. At this point, it's hard to imagine Miller's ball-handling or finishing developing to the point that he can be a true blue superstar who can support high usage, but that's fine. Just because Miller is bad scoring at the rim, doesn't mean he's doomed to be bad offensively. As evidenced by Bogdanovic's fruitful, productive career, Miller's strengths give him the potential to very easily be a good player, even if his weaknesses prevent him from being a great one.

High: The GOAT (aka, Paul George)

Paul George is often cited as Miller's NBA comparison, but it'll take some work for Miller to reach this level. For starters, George has been a superlative defender throughout his NBA career while Miller was merely a decent one at Alabama. Similarly, George is a freaky athlete with a Dunk Contest championship under his belt, whereas Miller lacks that next-level explosiveness and burst. And yet, the comparison isn't necessarily too far off. At times, Miller looked strikingly similar to George at Alabama. There are only a handful of 6'8 players who can space the floor and legitimately create their own shot off the dribble and Miller and George are two of them. To be sure, Miller probably won't be a six-time All-NBA player, but that's ultimately because it's unrealistic to expect just about any prospect to reach that level. If Brandon Miller goes in the top three of the NBA Draft, his resemblance to George will be a major reason why.