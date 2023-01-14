Brandon Staley made up for his mistakes from last season and led his Los Angeles Chargers to the playoffs. In his second season coaching the team, Staley was able to improve to one more win, making it ten on the season and securing a playoff berth. The Chargers finished second in the AFC West and are set to meet the Jacksonville Jaguars. In light of that matchup and the Chargers making the postseason, their first appearance since 2018, let’s take a look into Brandon Staley’s net worth in 2023.

Brandon Staley’s Net Worth in 2023 (estimate): $2 million

Brandon Staley’s net worth in 2023 is $2 million. That is an estimate made by many, including AB TC. The main part of his net worth is definitely his contract with the Chargers. The main reason for such a relatively small net worth, compared to other coaches in the NFL, is that he is just a sophomore. He signed a four-year deal with the Chargers in January of 2021, worth an estimated $4 million. Thus, until and if he gets an extension or moves to a team that pays him more, it is expected that Staley’s net worth will generally remain the same, around this figure. It is still worth looking over how Staley came up to coach the Los Angeles franchise.

Staley started his involvement with football at the University of Dayton. For the Flyers, he started as quarterback for two years, putting up a 16-5 record. After the two seasons at Dayton, he went and played a year at Mercyhurst College. As it was impossible for him to be drafted into the NFL, Staley decided to pursue coaching and his path is not one that was easy. With his last playing season ending in 2005, he immediately turned around and joined Northern Illinois as a graduate assistant. After spending two years there, Staley decided to move and he has moved quite a bit for the rest of his collegiate coaching career.

From 2008, when he left Northern Illinois, until 2017, he held six different positions for five different universities, including a stint at Tennessee and James Madison University. In 2017, he joined the NFL, as the Chicago Bears named Brandon Staley their outside linebackers coach. After two years there, he held the same position in Denver for the Broncos. In 2020, the Los Angeles Rams hired him as a defensive coordinator, and that is where Staley thrived. He took the Rams’ defense to one of the best in the entire league, leading the NFL in fewest points and total yards allowed.

That work earned Staley a job in the same city as the Rams, taking over the vacant Los Angeles Chargers coaching spot. In his first season, he led them to a 9-7 record going into Week 18. They were playing the Las Vegas Raiders in a direct matchup for the postseason. Unfortunately, a failed fourth-down conversion and a very controversial OT timeout call led the Chargers right out of the postseason, and Staley was already labeled as a failure. Fortunately for him, the Chargers decided to keep him and he repaid them by clinching the playoffs in Week 16 with a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Still, this season also had its fair share of controversy for the Chargers and Brandon Staley. He decided to play all of his main guys in an irrelevant Week 18 matchup versus the Denver Broncos, as the Chargers were going to keep the fifth seed regardless. It, unfortunately for Staley and the Chargers, ended up hurting them, as wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a back injury and will not play versus the Jaguars in the Wild Card match. Staley still stood behind his decision, simply stating that he would not change his methods and that it was just bad luck that a player got injured. Still, it is worth noting that the blowback to the decision was fierce within the fanbase.

Also, it is worth noting that Brandon Staley is a huge analytics guy. It has led him to a great conversion rate on fourth downs in his first year, but also to a narrow miss of the postseason, ironically enough, making a good play if we consider the analytics. The failures of last season likely changed his stance at least a fair bit, as he has relied on things other than analytics this season, but it is still the main part of his coaching style. Just like many things about Staley, that divides fans of the Chargers in a plethora of ways. However, if he gets a win in the Wild Card Round, all will be forgotten and Staley will be the hero of the part of Los Angeles that loves the Chargers.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Brandon Staley’s net worth in 2023?