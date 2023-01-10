By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Chargers received a pair of injury updates on WR Mike Williams and OLB Joey Bosa, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Popper reports that Williams is going through treatment and is considered day-to-day. As for Bosa, head coach Brandon Staley said he will be on the injury report with a “groin” designation. Williams and Bosa’s presences will be crucial for the Chargers during the postseason.

“Kind of like Justin (Herbert) last week, you know how you list a guy on the report but they’re full, that’s just the nature of it,” Staley said of Bosa.

Mike Williams is expected to practice this week, but it is unclear whether or not he will be limited.

Williams was limited to 13 games this year. He recorded just shy of 900 receiving yards to go along with 4 receiving touchdowns. When healthy, Mike Williams is a key piece to the puzzle for LA.

Meanwhile, Joey Bosa is one of the best defenders in the game. But he’s dealt with injury concern throughout the year. Los Angeles’ defense as a whole has struggled during the 2022 season. As a result, the Chargers will need Bosa on the field.

The Chargers dropped their Week 18 affair vs. the Denver Broncos. Nevertheless, they enjoyed an all-around solid season. But LA will have to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in the Wild Card round.

We will continue to provide injury updates on Joey Bosa and Mike Williams as they are made available ahead of the Chargers’ playoff clash against the Jaguars.