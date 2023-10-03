Brandon Staley is the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He started his professional coaching career with the Chicago Bears in 2017. He took a position with the Denver Broncos for a year before accepting the defensive coordinator job with the Los Angeles Rams. The Los Angeles Chargers made him their head coach after just a year as defensive coordinator.

Staley's job security is a question in 2023 due to a common occurrence of questionable decision-making. Something that isn't a question is the love he and his wife share. The head coach has been happily married since 2011 and has three children. Brandon Staley's wife is Amy Ward.

Brandon Staley's wife Amy Ward

The couple met in 2007 when Brandon was still a graduate assistant at Northern Illinois. They then tied the knot four years later with Brandon in the middle of his journey to the NFL.

Amy has been a rock for Brandon as he follows his dreams. Let's meet Brandon Staley's wife Amy Ward.

Amy Ward's background

Amy grew up in Sycamore, Ill. She was two months away from obtaining an education degree at Northern Illinois when she met Brandon. Brandon was the graduate coaching assistant for the NIU football team.

Amy was a club volleyball player in high school, aiming for opportunities to play in college. She spent 10 months a year playing volleyball, being a good student, and participating in extracurriculars. Her end goal was to get a full-ride scholarship from NIU.

Amy had a bilateral foot injury, forcing her to retire from playing volleyball. She turned her focus on studying for her education degree and working at the front desk of the NIU Athletic Department. She first saw Brandon at the Athletic Department, but she was unaware that he was battling Hodgkins Lymphoma.

Along the way, Amy earned her graduate degree in reading from John Carroll University, and when she was hired on as an instructor there, the NFL called for Brandon, and she had to turn the position down, knowing there would be more opportunities. Now, she is a stay-at-home mom. Amy also advocates for literacy in the community, a cause that is close to her heart.

Brandon Staley, Amy Ward's relationship

The Chargers documentary is out! Brandon Staley’s @JCUFootball journey is detailed at length in “All In” Episode 1. Thanks to @chargers for spending some time with us in University Heights and talking about @JohnCarrollU! Watch here ⬇️https://t.co/fJDYO0EbjX pic.twitter.com/4q3pZt3CSq — John Carroll Sports (@jcusports) August 28, 2021

Amy first noticed Brandon at the Yordon Center at the NIU Athletic Department. “When I would see him in the Yordon Center, he would have his head down and go straight upstairs. He was clearly in his own world,” Amy remembered. “I didn’t know it at the time, but he was coming back from radiation treatments, which he underwent Monday through Friday each morning in Chicago. For three straight semesters, he endured biopsies, chemotherapy, or radiation treatments.”

Amy and Brandon finally met when a group of graduate assistants went out to the bar one night. They have been together ever since.

“That kind of sealed the deal,” Brandon said. “It’s one of those things I know neither of us was expecting or looking for at the time, but I tell people when I got past my cancer treatments, I felt like I was on a mission to get back to my best self. I made a lot of changes to make that happen, physically, mentally, emotionally, and wanted to make sure I was back. I feel like I was me, all the way, and that’s when this wonderful thing happened.”

The couple are now parents of three sons: Collin, Will, and Grant.

Amy Ward is the rock of the family and has sacrificed a lot to fill that role. Amy can be a successful educator if she wants to but has chosen to be a stay-at-home mom to support Brandon. A coach's significant other is the unsung hero of a football team, and Amy is one of the best.

This is what we know so far about Brandon Staley's wife, Amy Ward.