Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley received plenty of criticism following his nearly-blown call on fourth down against the Minnesota Vikings. Despite the criticism, Staley remained unapologetic for making that call deep in Chargers territory at crunch time.

The Chargers held a precarious four-point lead on their 24-yard line with just 1:51 left in the game. Instead of punting the ball away, Los Angeles decided to go for it on fourth down. Unfortunately, the plan backfired and they turned the ball over on downs.

To Staley's relief, the Vikings' final drive ended in a Kirk Cousins interception in the end zone. The Chargers recorded their first win of the season.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

SPORTS POLL: Do you agree with Brandon Staley's decision to go for the win on 4th Down at his own 24-yard line?

VOTE: https://t.co/Dev6H6Ozm0 pic.twitter.com/m6Cf8WwxQk — FOX 11 Los Angeles (@FOXLA) September 25, 2023

Brandon Staley explained the questionable 4th down call

Brandon Staley explained his side after their 28-24 win in Week 3 to NFL.com's Bobby Kownack.

“It was fourth down and less than a yard. They had no timeouts. And I believe in our offense. I believe in our offensive line, our tight ends, our quarterback. I felt like we had a good play for what they would be in, and it didn't go down. We were protecting four points, not three,” Staley explained.

“If it was was a three-point play it would have been a different decision. I felt like out defense could play the way it did down the stretch. Again, I've got full confidence in our group. It's your job as a head coach to make sure your team knows you have belief in them. It was a tough road game against a team that made the playoffs, so were trying to go win the game. I make no apologies for that,” Brandon Staley said.

Some NFL experts such as Terry Bradshaw saw it differently. He said during the FOX NFL Sunday broadcast Brandon Staley “could not coach for me.”

Fortunately for Brandon Staley, the Chargers eked out the win. Had they lost again following their Week 2 loss to the Miami Dolphins, Staley's job would've been in serious jeopardy.