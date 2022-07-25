3 sneaky Braves MLB trade deadline targets

The Atlanta Braves endured an extremely difficult start to the 2022 season. It was clear that the team was in the midst of a World Series hangover. But Atlanta turned things around and now find themselves in the middle of the NL East division race. However, the Braves still have work to do. This team would benefit from adding ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

But what exactly do the Braves need? Let’s take a look at 3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Atlanta.

3 sneaky Braves 2022 MLB trade deadline targets

Noah Syndergaard

The Braves have an underrated pitching staff. Max Fried is a well-known ace, but young pitchers such as Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright have stepped up for Atlanta as well. However, Charlie Morton and Ian Anderson have struggled mightily this season. Morton has been better than Anderson, but he hasn’t been great.

But the real problem is Ian anderson. The right-hander owns an unsightly ERA of over 5.30. He hasn’t found any kind of rhythm and is a detriment for the Braves at the moment. Atlanta would be smart to add a starting pitcher at the deadline.

But they don’t need to acquire Frankie Montas or Luis Castillo. Acquiring either starter wouldn’t hurt. They are both excellent pitchers. However, the Braves could opt for a cheaper option.

Noah Syndergaard of the Los Angeles Angels is a trade candidate. The Angels have labored and are expected to sell ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The right-hander has posted rather mediocre results this season. But he has experience pitching in the NL East and would be a solid depth piece given Anderson’s struggles.

Brandon Drury

I’ll admit that Brandon Drury has been linked to almost every team ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. But his versatility and strong 2022 campaign makes him a great fit for a number of different ball clubs.

Drury is hitting over .270 with 18 bombs as of this story’s publication. His home run output is unprecedented without question, but it certainly adds to his overall value. And he could slot in at second base for the Braves with Ozzie Albies out for the foreseeable future.

Robinson Cano and Orlando Arcia make for a rather underwhelming second base duo. Drury would represent an upgrade at the position should the Braves acquire him.

But he wouldn’t need to play there everyday. Atlanta could utilize him all over the infield as well as the outfield. Brandon Drury makes sense for a lot of teams, but he is a perfect fit for the Braves.

Jorge Soler

Jorge Soler is the reigning World Series MVP. The slugger profiles as a DH/outfielder with massive power. Soler knows what it takes to succeed in the big moments and would be a welcome addition for the Braves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline.

Soler isn’t having a tremendous season. He’s hitting just over .200 on the year. But he still possesses plenty of pop and would be a major power threat in the Braves lineup.

It should be noted that Soler is currently on the injured list with back spasms. So acquiring him brings risk. But the reward may cause Atlanta to pull the trigger regardless.

The Braves should look into making these sneaky moves ahead of the upcoming trade deadline.