The Atlanta Braves have broken the National League record for home runs in a month, with 61. In the month of June, the Braves played 27 games in 28 days – a reminder of how grueling the mid-season MLB schedule can be. Hitting 61 home runs in 27 games on the other hand is a testament to the incredible greatness and resiliency of this ball club.

Even more impressive, the Braves only lost four games in that entire span. They went 23-4 on the month and capped it off with a 16-4 thrashing of the Miami Marlins Friday night.

The thrashing in question contributed heavily to the Braves' historic achievement. Five guys slapped a total of six home runs off the Marlins pitching staff, vaulting the Braves over the finish line to a new NL record.

Matt Olson sent two balls out of the yard Friday night, bringing his season total to 28, good for second in baseball. Only Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani has more, with 29.

Ronald Acuña Jr. is next on the team with 20 bombs on his way to a landslide NL MVP victory. Acuña slashes .334/.413/.595 and leads the National League in slugging, OPS (1.008), steals (37), runs (74), and WAR(4.7). He also ranks second in batting average and hits (109).

Ozzie Albies has 18 more homers on the year and four other Braves are in the double digits. Unsurprisingly, the Braves lead MLB in home runs by nearly 20.

The Braves hold baseball's second best record at 54-27, behind only the Tampa Bay Rays. They stand atop the National League and are seven games ahead of the Marlins in the NL East. Atlanta also holds the third best run differential in the league at +129 (Texas Rangers, Rays). After those three teams, there's an insane drop-off to the Los Angeles Dodgers at +68.

Safe to say, Atlanta is having a pretty damn good season, and they're using the long ball to do it.