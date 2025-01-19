New Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki is considered the coveted prize in this year's international free agency pool and naturally draws all the headlines, but there are plenty of other intriguing prospects in this class. And the Atlanta Braves made sure to get a few of them.

The organization has yet to make worthwhile noise in MLB free agency or on the trade market, but general manager Alex Anthopoulos was extremely active on the first day of the international signing period. Atlanta added 10 players, including a pair of 16-year-olds who will ideally become key components of the team's future.

Cuban outfielder Diego Tornes is ranked No. 15 among the 2025 international talents, displaying ample ability at the plate. He is the Braves' most prominent addition, but there is another incoming teenager who is loaded with potential.

“Braves will be careful with development of 16-yr-old flamethrower Raudy Reyes, ‘a unicorn' in their view, already topping 100 mph,” The Athletic's David O'Brien posted on X. “Their international scouting director said Reyes' goal is to be pitching in majors by age 19. They'll train him as a starter for foreseeable future.”

Did the Braves just find another gem?

Most 16-year-olds are getting their learner's permit or bracing themselves for a grueling exam. Reyes is working on getting himself to the big leagues as quickly as possible. And by the sound of it, he might have a solid chance of fulfilling his lofty goal. Velocity reigns supreme in modern baseball, with executives everywhere clamoring for the next great flamethrower. Anthopoulos hopes he has just identified one.

Of course, electric stuff alone is not enough to succeed at the MLB level. Control and durability are more valuable than ever, with Tommy John surgery basically, and unfortunately, becoming a rite of passage for young pitchers. The Braves know all about the risks that come with fastball-dominant hurlers– strikeout machine Spencer Strider suffered a season-ending UCL injury last April– so they will hopefully be able to properly develop Reyes.

The organization could use as many capable arms as it can handle right now. Max Fried's departure leaves Atlanta a little vulnerable near the top of its starting pitching rotation. 2024 National League Cy Young Chris Sale is crucial in the short-term, but Alex Anthopoulos will need to replenish at some point soon.

The Braves might require reinforcements for the 2025 season, but fans will set a mental timer for Raudy Reyes' arrival. His three-year plan begins now.