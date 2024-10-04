The Atlanta Braves endured a tough 2024 season marred by injuries to several key players. Atlanta still found a way into the postseason but the Braves were unable to win a playoff game as their season ended with a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres. The Braves now look ahead to 2025, another year in their championship window.

If changes within Atlanta's coaching staff were expected, those rumors didn’t come from manager Brian Snitker. He and general manager Alex Anthopoulos both said they intend to bring back the entire Braves coaching staff, per David O'Brien. Whether some employees leave for other jobs remains to be seen, but the Braves want to keep their coaching consistent.

The core of the staff has been together for this successful stretch of Atlanta baseball. Snitker, along with bench coach Walt Weiss, pitching coach Rick Kranitz and hitting coach Kevin Seitzer, have been together since 2019.

There is speculation that Snitker will leave the Braves after the 2025 season when his contract expires. He extended his contract in 2023. Snitker will be 70 next October.

If 2025 is his last season as an MLB manager, it could serve as a last dance for the Braves, at least with their current regime. Atlanta's roster is built to contend for a while, but their coaching staff could look a lot different in 2026. They'll have the same men guiding them for at least one more season.

Braves back to contender status in 2025?

Even with all of their injuries, the Braves felt they were World Series contenders this season. They snuck into the playoffs in their final regular season game but couldn’t make any noise in the postseason, which is rare for the Braves.

Atlanta has been a playoff mainstay, but their last three seasons have ended in disappointment since winning the World Series in 2021. The Braves were dumped by the Phillies in the NLDS in 2022 and 2023, then were swept in the NL Wild Card Series in 2024. Two playoff wins in three seasons is not what the Braves would equate to success.

Still, Atlanta will be on plenty of radars next season as a contender in the National League. If the stars can get healthy there's no reason to believe the Braves can’t compete. Having Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley back in the fold should bring Atlanta's offense back to form and Spencer Strider should return at some point to create an unbelievable pairing with Chris Sale.

There is disappointment and frustration from this season, especially because of the nature in which the Braves faltered. Injuries are tough to control and when they keep piling up it makes the road harder to navigate. Atlanta proved its resilience and can take something away from the down year.

The Braves are hoping they used all their bad luck this season and it can fuel a rebirth in 2025. They'll have the personnel to do so and enter the season with a chip on their shoulder. Atlanta will be a tough place to play next season as the Braves try to reassert their dominance in the National League.