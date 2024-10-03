The Atlanta Braves were swept in the National League Wild Card Series by the San Diego Padres. The 2024 season ended with a dud after they won Game 162 to qualify for the postseason. They lost Game 1 3-0 and Game 2 5-4 to end their season without a playoff win. Manager Brian Snitker spoke about his future in the post-game. He declared his intentions to David O'Brien from The Athletic.

“Braves’ Brian Snitker said he absolutely plans to manage next season and that he wishes spring training began tomorrow,” O'Brien posted on social media. “Said he’s exhausted, more excited about going back to camp with these guys than he’s ever been.”

Snitker just finished his eighth season as the manager of the Braves. He came in mid-way through the 2016 season, replacing Fredi Gonzalez, and has shined in the role. The 68-year-old won National League Manager of the Year in 2018 and the World Series in 2021. He had been the third base coach and AAA manager in the Braves organization prior.

Snitker was dealt a tough hand this season as injuries ravaged the team. With Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuña Jr missing the majority of the season, they were without their two most valuable players. Chris Sale missed the final regular season game and the postseason while dealing with back spasms.

Where do the Braves go from here?

While this was a disappointing season for the Braves, do not expect massive changes from the organization this winter. Their injuries were the biggest reason they faltered this season. They were the favorites in the NL East coming into this season and could have won despite the Phillies' great season.

Acuña, Strider, Austin Riley, and Ozzie Albies all missed time this season. The Braves were favorites because of those stars. Few expected Sale to go 18-3 and win the Cy Young Award, which buoyed them in the Wild Card race. Snitker managed through the injuries and brought them to 89 wins when many others wouldn't.

The Braves will enter next season as favorites to make the playoffs and among the favorites in the National League. While the Phillies announced that they are in the race for the East, Atlanta still has the star power. The biggest question mark in the division is the Mets, who rode the OMG wave to an unexpected playoff berth. If owner Steve Cohen spends big in the offseason, they could emerge as the favorite in the division.