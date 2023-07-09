The Atlanta Braves added another win to their record with a 6-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays Saturday night at Tropicana Field. However, it's not a 100% rosy night for the MLB-leading Braves, with reliever AJ Minter leaving the game with an apparent injury.

Via David O'Brien of The Athletic:

“A.J. Minter exits with 1 out in the 8th with apparent injury or discomfort of some sort. Chatted with trainer and Snitker, and Kranitz came out as discussion went on. Minter then walked to dugout with trainer. Minter had struck out Diaz to start inning, thew 2 pitches to Franco.”

Here's the pitch that A.J. Minter grimaced on. pic.twitter.com/DkLitq7LIh — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Grant McAuley of 92.9 The Game observed that AJ Minter appeared to have hurt his left pectoral muscle.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopefully for the Braves, and most especially for AJ Minter, he did not suffer anything serious that would cause him to miss games. He is among the key components of Atlanta's talented pitching staff, notwithstanding his subpar numbers. Among Braves non-starters, Minter entered Saturday's game against the Rays with the highest fWAR (1.0 — fourth overall on the team.)

So far in the 2023 MLB regular season, AJ Minter has a 3-5 record to go along with a 4.91 ERA. He has converted 13 saves chances into 10 saves and is also third on the Braves roster with 11 holds.

With only a game remaining on the schedule of Atlanta before the MLB All-Star break, the Braves might opt to rest up AJ Minter and use the entire week ahead to rest him up.

AJ Minter signed a one-year deal worth $4.2875 million with the Braves last January.