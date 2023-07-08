It is a possible World Series preview as the Atlanta Braves will meet the Tampa Bay for the second of a three-game series. We are at Tropicana Field sharing our MLB odds series, making a Braves-Rays prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Braves defeated the Rays 2-1 on Friday to take the first game of the series. Now, they hope to keep the winning going. It started well for the Rays in the first inning when Wander Franco belted a monster shot to deep right field to put the Rays on the board. Significantly, it was his 11th home run of the season and put the Rays up 1-0. The Braves battled back in the fourth inning when Sean Murphy battered a shot to deep right field for a two-run bomb. Amazingly, it set the record for the most home runs before the All-Star Break in a season.

The Braves entered the ninth inning with a lead, and Raisel Iglesias came into the game to close it out. First, he got Josh Lowe and Randy Arozarena to ground out. But he allowed a double to Harold Ramirez to put the tying run in scoring position and the winning run at the plate. However, he struck out Taylor Walls swinging to end the game.

Spencer Strider will start the game for the Braves and comes in with a record of 10-2 and a 3.66 ERA and 155 strikeouts. Recently, he went 6 2/3 innings while allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits while striking out nine in a win over the Miami Marlins. Strider has compiled three straight quality starts with six-or-more innings. Meanwhile, Taj Bradley will make the start for the Rays. He comes in with a record of 5-4 and a 5.27 ERA. Unfortunately, he struggled in his last outing, going just 3 1/3 innings while allowing five earned runs on nine hits in a no-decision against the Seattle Mariners.

Here are the Braves-Rays MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Braves-Rays Odds

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)

Tampa Bay Rays: +1.5 (-137)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Braves vs. Rays

TV: FOX and Fox Deportes

Stream: MLB TV and MLB Extra Innings

Time: 7:16 PM ET/4:16 PM PT

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

The Braves have been on a historic run and can feel their second title in three years coming. Somehow, they keep battering the baseball and are making things happen nightly against every team.

Matt Olson is batting .254 with 29 home runs, 70 RBIs, and 69 runs. Meanwhile, Ozzie Albies is hitting .263 with 22 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 47 runs. Austin Riley is batting .265 with 16 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 60 runs. Additionally, Eddie Rosario is hitting .256 with 14 home runs, 43 RBIs, and 36 runs. Marcell Ozuna is batting .254 with 17 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 36 runs. Also, Ronald Acuna Jr. is hitting .333 with 21 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 78 runs. Murphy is batting .304 with 16 home runs, 52 RBIs, and 41 runs. Amazingly, the Braves are second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, third in runs, first in home runs, and first in slugging percentage.

The Braves will cover the spread if Strider has another excellent start. Then, the offense must continue to hit the baseball.

Why The Rays Could Cover The Spread

The Rays have slowed down since their hot start. Regardless, they are still battering the ball and keeping offenses honest. They managed to hold this powerful Atlanta offense to two runs.

Yandy Diaz is batting .316 with 12 home runs, 39 RBIs, and 56 runs. Likewise, Isaac Paredes is hitting .262 with 15 home runs, 54 RBIs, and 41 runs. Franco is batting .284 with 11 home runs, 44 RBIs, and 48 runs. Additionally, Arozarena is hitting .278 with 16 home runs, 58 RBIs, and 54 runs. Lowe is batting .276 with 12 home runs, 48 RBIs, and 36 runs. Furthermore, the Rays are sixth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage, second in runs, third in home runs, and third in slugging percentage.

The Rays are also one of the best pitching teams in the majors, ranking third in ERA. Somehow, they held the Braves to two runs and will look to do the same in today's tilt, with Bradley facing them for the first time.

The Rays will cover the spread if they can must some offense against Strider. Then, they must once again hold a dangerous Atlanta lineup down for the second night in a row.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick

The Braves have the better pitcher on the mound. Moreover, they are hotter than the Rays right now. Expect the Braves to come out strong and give Bradley some trouble to give the Braves the second consecutive win over the Rays.

Final Braves-Rays Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+114)