The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will take the field on August 2 at Bristol Motor Speedway for the first MLB Speedway Classic. It will be the first-ever MLB game played at a NASCAR venue (and the first in the state of Tennessee), and the teams' uniforms will match the occasion.

MLB and Nike unveiled the jerseys on Monday, with both teams honoring the event with some NASCAR-inspired flair.

JUST IN: The Braves and Reds have revealed exclusive uniforms for the Speedway Classic 🏁 The Braves cap features flames on the top of the visor, while the Reds cap has checkered racing flags across its visor The jersey numbers reflect the spirit of numbers on racecars The 2… pic.twitter.com/SrH5Ck5Rbu — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Braves' caps will feature flames on the visor, while the Reds' will have a checkered flag pattern. The numbers on the back of the jerseys will mirror the numbers on race cars. Meanwhile, the helmets will be modeled after the design of NASCAR helmets.

The good news for fans is that if they like the designs, they will be able to purchase the jerseys and hats online via Fanatics or in-store at each stadium. They will also be available to use in MLB The Show 25.

MLB is doing more to celebrate the occasion than just unveiling new uniforms. The Speedway Classic will be an all-out celebration, complete with a 220,000-square-foot baseball-themed Fan Zone. Tim McGraw, Pitbull, Jake Owens and others will all perform there, and MLB will install a 110-foot ferris wheel, trot out the Commissioner's Trophy for photos, and let MLB Network and ESPN broadcast live from the site.

During the MLB All-Star break, Braves pitcher Chris Sale reflected on the opportunity to be a part of the first MLB game at Bristol.

“But, being able to do something that’s a little bit different – you appreciate it a little bit more, you soak it all in and know that this is something that might not happen again – or if it does, it will be a very small margin,” he said, via WJHL. “You just try to appreciate it.”

The game will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET and air on FOX, concluding a three-game series that will begin in Cincinnati.