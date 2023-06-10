Friday was a special day for 20-year-old AJ Smith-Shawver, who made his first big league start just three years after starting to pitch. Yes, you read that right. After becoming the youngest Braves pitcher to be called up to the show since 2011, Smith-Shawver expressed just how excited he was for the moment.

Via MLB.com:

“I don’t think the feeling I had out there was normal comparatively to anywhere I pitched in the Minors,” said Smith-Shawver. “I think I started settling in during the second inning.

“I just tried to look at it like, ‘It's just a cool night and I get to do this every day,'” Smith-Shawver said. “I tried to soak it all in, look around and say, ‘Wow, we’re here.”

Smith-Shawver made his debut on Sunday against the Diamondbacks, tossing 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. Friday was a similar story, lasting 5.1 innings and giving up just two runs, both unearned. Through 7.2 innings since coming up to the Majors, he has an ERA of 0.00. Not bad for a guy who only pitched 110 innings in the minors.

Braves manager Brian Snitker was also impressed with the right-hander but knows he'll need to fine tune his stuff and be around the zone a bit more:

“He’s going to have to be more refined, be more consistent in the zone and hit with his secondary pitches better, as many other young guys do,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s learning on the job here.”

Regardless, it's a great start to life in the MLB for AJ Smith-Shawver.