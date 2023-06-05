The Atlanta Braves have gotten out to a hot start this season and have the makings of a true playoff contender. However, in their never ending quest to improve, the Braves have turned to their farm system for some extra bullpen help.

Atlanta is calling up reliever Roddery Munoz, via Moises Fabian of Mega 97.9. Munoz ranks as the 21st-best prospect in the Braves system, via MLB Pipeline.

Munoz originally signed with the Braves in the 2018 international free agency period. He came to Atlanta as a starting pitcher and remained in the role until last year. However, the Braves decided to go a different route with Munoz in 2023.

Since making the jump to AAA, all 14 of Munoz's appearances have come as a relief pitcher. He holds a 4.63 ERA and a 21/16 K/BB ratio in that role. Over his entire minor league career – which spans 69 games, Munoz has put up a 4.87 ERA and a 260/116 K/BB ratio.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While his numbers don't immediately jump off the page, Munoz has been much more impressive in his recent outings. Over his last three appearances, Munoz has allowed just three hits and no earned runs over five innings.

Munoz will need to limit his walks, but he has clearly impressed Atlanta. He'll be joining a bullpen that currently ranks 12th in the major leagues with a 3.86 ERA.

The Braves currently lead the NL East with their impressive 35-24 record. Now, Roddery Munoz will look to join in on the success as he prepares to join Atlanta for his MLB debut.