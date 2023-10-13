Alanna Rizzo let loose with a salvo of criticism toward Fox Sports reporter Jake Mintz for his reporting, but she was forced to apologize after she received a torrent of criticism for her demeaning take concerning the reporter.

"And then some jackoff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space." Alanna Rizzo went off on Jake Mintz's clubhouse reporting on MLBN's "High Heat" Thursday. pic.twitter.com/6dooqeLPnh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2023

Mintz had been in the Atlanta Braves locker room following Game 2 of the National League Division Series with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves recorded their only win of the series in that game, and the last play of the game featured Phillies slugger Bryce Harper getting doubled off first base. Mintz heard Orlando Arcia of the Braves say “Atta boy Harper,” and he reported what he heard.

Rizzo, who co-hosts High Heat on the MLB Network with Chris Russo, harshly criticized Mintz. “And then some jackoff comes in at the end of the season that gets a credential, God only knows why. And the clubhouse is a sacred space.”

Alanna Rizzo was quickly taken to task for her remarks on Twitter, and the Baseball Writers' Association of America also came to Mintz's defense, standing up for his reporting and reputation.

Statement from the BBWAA pic.twitter.com/X6ThJPk6CK — BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) October 13, 2023

Mintz was grateful for the support and Rizzo reacted to the criticism she received by offering an apology to the reporter. “What I said about Jake was completely off base and I offer my heartfelt apology. I have talked to him already and spoken privately to him and I apologize publicly. I was completely inaccurate in my assessment.”

Alanna Rizzo apologizes to Jake Mintz after calling him a “jackoff” among other things for his reporting on Orlando Arcia’s clubhouse comments pic.twitter.com/r0MhxNRb4F — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 13, 2023

Mintz accepted Rizzo's apology and he said that he hoped the incident wouldn't go any further and that she would not be on the receiving end of “hate” and other undo criticism.