The Atlanta Braves have had a busy offseason so far in 2025-26, hiring Walt Weiss as their new manager to replace Brian Snitker and also making several roster transactions. The team recently got some tough news when it was announced that free agent shortstop signee Ha-Seong Kim will be out for several months with a hand injury.

Still, the team has much to sort out before the 2026 season gets underway, and recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke down why the team may not be interested in looking to acquire Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams.

“Somebody mentioned the Braves. I get it, but I don't see that happening as of this moment. I don't think the Braves are going to give up the prospects to get Abrams,” said Heyman, per B/R Walkoff on X, formerly Twitter.

A player of Abrams' talents would certainly help solve Atlanta's problem at shortstop in the short term while Kim recovers from his injury, which will keep him out of the lineup until at least the summer months.

However, as Heyman mentioned, bringing in Abrams from the divisional rival Nationals would likely require general manager Alex Anthopoulos and company to have to part ways with significant prospects and other future assets, which might not be worth it in the long run.

Still, it's easy to see why Braves fans are clamoring for the team to make a move this offseason considering that the team missed the playoffs in 2025 for the first time in nearly a decade. Atlanta saw severe regression from several players on its roster throughout last season, as well as continued injury problems for the pitching staff, and it remains to be seen whether either of those problems will be fixed in 2026.

Spring training for the 2026 season will get underway next month.