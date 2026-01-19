The Atlanta Braves have made a number of acquisitions this offseason, as they seek to refurbish their roster after a miserable 2025 campaign. Unfortunately, one of those moves is already yielding negative results. Former Gold Glove winner Ha-Seong Kim, who re-signed with the ballclub on a one-year, $20 million contract in mid-December, will miss four-to-five months after undergoing finger surgery. President of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos is quickly pivoting amid the disheartening news.

Atlanta is signing Jorge Mateo to a one-year, $1 million deal, per baseball reporter Francys Romero. The utility man began his MLB career with the San Diego Padres in 2020 and spent four-plus years with the Baltimore Orioles. Although he has only played 120 games in a campaign once, Mateo has value to offer. He led the American League with 35 stolen bases in 2022 and swiped 15 in just 42 games last season.

The Braves ranked 26th in MLB in that category, so they could certainly use a burst of speed. The 30-year-old Dominican Republic native does not often get on base through his own merit, however. He is batting .221 with a .266 on-base percentage, .363 slugging percentage and .629 OPS in 1,303 big-league at-bats. Atlanta cannot count on Mateo to carry a significant workload, but he can provide some needed base-running prowess and defensive versatility.

Article Continues Below

Despite the Ha-Seong Kim setback, the Braves have done enough to qualify as a bounce-back candidate entering next season. They fortified the bullpen with former Padres closer Robert Suarez and added outfield depth in the form of Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon. If lineup fixtures like Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley, Matt Olson and Ozzie Albies can stay healthy and produce, the Braves should reestablish themselves as a threat in the National League.

The speedy Jorge Mateo now joins this revival effort.