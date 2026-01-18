The Atlanta Braves are coming off one of the most disappointing seasons in recent franchise history. They missed the playoffs with a sub-.500 record, largely due to an incredible amount of injuries. That injury luck has not stopped in 2026, as Braves shortstop Ha-Seong Kim has undergone finger surgery.

“INF Ha-Seong Kim sustained a hand injury while in Korea and underwent surgery to repair a torn tendon in his right middle finger. The procedure was performed by Dr. Gary Lourie today in Atlanta, and the expected recovery time is 4-5 months,” the team announced.

The Braves traded for Kim from the Tampa Bay Rays during the season. Since losing Dansby Swanson in free agency, shortstop has featured a rotating cast of players for the Braves. Kim was supposed to be the solution for 2026. Now he will miss Opening Day.

The Braves traded Nick Allen to the Houston Astros this offseason, so he won't be able to fill in. Nacho Alvarez Jr is listed as a bench piece for Atlanta and is one of their top prospects. He has played shortstop in the minor leagues and could be trusted there to start the season.

Bo Bichette just landed with the rival New York Mets in free agency, taking away the best shortstop option on the open market. If the Braves wanted to go that direction, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa and Jorge Mateo are the best options remaining. With Austin Riley and Ozzie Albies locked in at third and second base, respectively, they won't be shifting the infield around at all. They should find the right shortstop to replace Kim for the time he is out.

The Braves are heading into 2026 expecting to get to the playoffs once again. While Kim's injury starts them on an odd foot, they are in a position to replace him.