The decision to have Bad Bunny perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2026 has been controversial, and even some NFL players are pushing back against it.

In The Athletic's piece on the upcoming Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show, one unnamed NFL player (who was billed as an “NFC offensive player”) criticized the league for “trying too hard with this international stuff,” naming Bad Bunny's performance as an example of this.

“I don't even know who Bad Bunny is,” the anonymous player said. “I always think it should be an American. I think they're trying too hard with this International stuff.”

Now, there is a problem with this statement. Bad Bunny is from Puerto Rico, which is part of the United States, and he is an American citizen.

Bad Bunny's NFL Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show has been scrutinized

The decision by the NFL to have Bad Bunny headline the Super Bowl 60 Halftime Show has not been unanimously loved. There has been heavy criticism for the decision, but the show will go on.

Regardless of the noise, Bad Bunny is one of the biggest artists in the world. His latest album,DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, earned him seven nominations at the 2026 Grammys. He won three awards, including Album of the Year, for it.

Perhaps some criticism comes from his decision not to bring his Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour to the United States. None of the 57 planned concerts for the itinerary will take place in the United States. His Super Bowl Halftime Show is his first notable concert in the United States since his Most Wanted Tour in 2024.

Bad Bunny has released six studio albums throughout his career. Additionally, he released a collaborative album titled Oasis with J Balvin in 2019. He's also acted in several high-profile projects, including Bullet Train, Happy Gilmore, and Caught Stealing.