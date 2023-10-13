After the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NL Divisional Series, star Bryce Harper gave his props to the rival after the game, according to MLB.com's Mark Bowman.

“That’s a really good team over there,” Harper said. “They had such a great year this year. I have so much respect for them and the way they go about it, the type of team they are.”

Harper himself had an excellent series, raking three home runs, recording a hit in every game, and posting a four-game batting average of over .530. The Phillies and Harper now prepare for the NL Championship Series where they'll face the Arizona Diamondbacks, who just swept the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Disappointing postseason for the Braves after great regular season

The Braves were out for revenge after losing to the Phillies in last year's NLDS. Atlanta cruised through the regular season to win 104 games with a historic offensive output, only to fall short against Philadelphia, again.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said to the media that it's important to acknowledge how good of a year they had, but they just couldn't get it done in the postseason.

“This year was a phenomenal year for our club, it didn’t end the way we wanted, but it doesn’t always do that in this game,” Snitker said via Bally Sports. “They had nothing to hang their heads about. I mean, it stinks, what just happened. We wanted to go deep into this postseason but [that wasn't to be]. It just didn't happen in this playoff series.”

Nevertheless, the Phillies have the opportunity to redeem themselves after losing in the World Series last season to the Houston Astros, a matchup that could happen agains depending on the ALCS. Harper and the rest of the team will have some time to rest as the first game in the NLCS is Monday, Oct. 16.