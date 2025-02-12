The Atlanta Braves barely made the playoffs and lost in the Wild Card round in 2024. Their injury luck was brutal, losing Ronald Acuña and Spencer Strider for the year before the All-Star Break. They have made some moves this offseason and are ready to start spring training. But the Braves made some last-second move, inviting pitchers Jake Diekman, Dylan Covey, and Chad Kuhl to camp.

“Chad Kuhl, Jake Diekman, and Dylan Covey are in camp as non-roster invitees — now official and happened after Braves announced NRIs,” Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal Consitution reported.

Kuhl is a 32-year-old journeyman on his eighth MLB team. Last year he was on the White Sox and made 31 appearances for the worst team in baseball history. With the brutal team behind him, his ERA was 5.06 despite a 4.10 FIP. A large difference in those numbers shows a poor defense behind him. He could be a solid addition as a long reliever to the Braves bullpen.

Jake Diekman has experience in the NL East, having spent last year with the New York Mets. But he was not great in Queens, posting a 5.63 ERA in 40 appearances. This is a shot in the dark for the Braves, who saw first-hand how poor he was last year. They got four hits off him in 14 appearances with two home runs and two walks.

Dylan Covey is another veteran with NL East experience now joining the Braves in camp. He spent the end of 2023 with the Phillies and all of 2024 working through their minor league system. His year splitting time between the Dodgers and the Phillies was his only year with a positive WAR and ERA+ over 100. Of the three additions, this is the least likely to help during the season or surprise people during camp.