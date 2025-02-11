The Chicago White Sox lost the most games in AL/NL history in 2024. In a full rebuilding year, they lost an astounding 121 games, narrowly beating the previous record of 120 by the 1962 New York Mets. They were an expansion team. After the season, Chicago traded Garrett Crochet, who was their top starting pitcher. GM Chris Getz thinks the White Sox will win more games in 2025, which is a stunningly low bar.

“Summing up White Sox GM Chris Getz today: ‘I think we’ll win more games this year,'” Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported.

Major League Baseball has played 162 game schedules since 1961. No team since then has won fewer games than the 2024 White Sox. So yes, statistically speaking Chicago has to win more games than they did last year. They went 13-29 in one-run games, suffered 11 walk-off losses, and won only 15 games after the All-Star Break.

But the White Sox have not improved this offseason. They added bit pieces like Michael A. Taylor, Martin Perez, Mike Tauchman, and Austin Slater. But no one came in to replace Crochet or starters Chris Flexen and Mike Soroka, who are free agents. And a Luis Robert Jr trade is not off the table, per recent reports.

How many games will the 2025 White Sox win?

Heading into 2024, the White Sox had an over/under total of 60.5 wins. That was the second-lowest total heading into the season, just above the Athletics. Coming into this season, FanDuel has their total at 52.5, a significant drop but a 12-win improvement over last year.

The White Sox fired Pedro Grifol during the season and put Grady Sizemore in the brutal spot of leading the team. His 13-32 record was not enough to secure the job, which went to Will Venable. If the former Rangers bench coach has a significant impact on the team, they could be a surprising team and hit that over. But anything else is a far-fetched dream.

Getz should think that the White Sox will win more games than they did last year not only because that's his job but because it is impossible to fathom fewer wins. Everybody, especially Robert, had career-worst seasons and everything that could go wrong went wrong. Winning 42 games is the lowest bar possible but it is not a guarantee for Chicago because of the roster Getz has built.

The White Sox are in a rebuild and showed it last season. They are not any better this year, so don't expect much.