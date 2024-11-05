The Atlanta Braves had brutal injury luck during the 2024 season. They lost ace Spencer Strider to Tommy John, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr to an ACL injury, and Ozzie Albies played only 99 games. Atlanta still made the playoffs, putting massive expectations on 2025 assuming those players would come back. General manager Alex Anthopoulos told Matt Gelb of The Athletic, per David O'Brien that Acuña and Strider would not be ready for 2025.

“First time [Anthopoulos] said they won't be ready, though indicated previously it could be a month or 2 into season before Acuna ready. They'll evaluate as go along,” O'Brien added.

The more surprising news here is Strider, who pitched only two games before he was shut down. Acuña tore his ACL in late May, which puts his return date around that same time. The Braves knew they would be without their outfielder for a portion of the season. Anthopoulos expanded on the Strider situation.

“Will not be ready Opening Day. We're planning on not having them on the Opening Day roster, ” the Braves GM told O'Brien. “How soon after that, we'll see how that goes. And as we get closer and get into spring training, we'll probably be able to update that…But at this time, we do not expect them to be on the Opening Day roster. Dates beyond that, we'll get a better handle when we get into spring training”

Braves must get great seasons from their stars in 2025

The Braves are filled with star players who have long-term commitments to the team. While it likely hurt to see former first baseman Freddie Freeman win the World Series, they have a great team of their own. The National League is full of stars and will be a tough league to win next season. Atlanta should be a part of the group of contending teams but need their stars to do so.

Acuña had one of the best seasons in modern baseball history in 2023 with 40 home runs and 70 stolen bases, the first season of that kind. Before his brutal knee injury, he was not the productive player Braves fans expect him to be. He posted a 0.0 WAR in 49 games with a 101 OPS+, a perfectly average player.

Max Fried is a free agent and had a solid season behind Chris Sale. If Strider is out for the beginning of the season, they may want to bring him back. Could the Strider injury impact the future of the Braves?