The Atlanta Braves and outfielder/first baseman Adam Duvall are reportedly in agreement on a one-year, $3 million contract, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.
Duvall, 35, was traded to Atlanta in 2021. The Braves went on to win the World Series that season, and Duvall would remain in Atlanta in 2022. However, he was limited during the '22 campaign and ultimately joined the Boston Red Sox in 2023.
Duvall is still a capable defensive option. Of course, Atlanta is hoping he will produce impressive offensive numbers. Duvall still has power in his bat as evidenced by the 21 home runs he hit in 2023 with Boston. He also recorded a respectable .834 OPS with the Red Sox.
So what will Duvall's role be in 2024? Duvall, a right-handed hitter, will reportedly platoon in the outfield with left-handed hitting Jarred Kelenic, per Mark Bowman of MLB.com. Kelenic was originally expected to play everyday, but now he will only face right-handed pitching.
Braves get even stronger
The Braves roster already features no shortage of depth and talent. Atlanta is going to make another serious playoff run in 2024.
Adding Duvall only makes this ball club stronger. Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris are already in the outfield. Acuna, of course, is one of the best players in the sport. Harris has emerged as one of baseball's better center fielders as well.
Kelenic isn't a bad player. He was once a highly-regarded prospect and could break out still. So Duvall's presence just makes Atlanta's outfield even more intimidating.
The Braves have high expectations for 2024. They should be able to compete with the best teams in the National League, even the Shohei Ohtani-led Los Angeles Dodgers super-team.