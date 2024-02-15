The Atlanta Braves plan for newly-acquired outfielder Jarred Kelenic was revealed ahead of the 2024 season.

The Atlanta Braves acquired former top prospect Jarred Kelenic from the Seattle Mariners in an offseason trade. The deal brings Kelenic back to the National League East, as he was drafted by the New York Mets before getting traded to Seattle. So will Kelenic play everyday for Atlanta?

“Alex Anthopolous said the #Braves are leaning toward playing Jarred Kelenic every day rather than start out in a platoon. They believe he’ll benefit more from everyday at-bats, even if he struggles early like Michael Harris II did. That will also play into the decision on 4th OF,” David O'Brien of The Athletic wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II are the Braves right and center fielders. Marcell Ozuna is going to be Atlanta's DH, so Kelenic is expected to take over left field duties.

There were rumors about the Braves potentially adding a right-handed bat to platoon with the left-handed hitting Kelenic in left field. However, O'Brien's report suggests that Atlanta will give Kelenic the chance to play on a consistent basis.

What Jarred Kelenic brings to Braves

Giving Kelenic a starting job makes sense. He's still only 24 years old and was once a top prospect for a reason.

Kelenic struggled mightily with the Mariners in 2021 and 2022. He started out the 2023 campaign on a high note, and the MLB world thought Kelenic was finally breaking out. However, an injury sidelined Kelenic and he ultimately slashed .253/327/.419/.746 across 105 games.

Still, his numbers increased from the two years prior. If Kelenic plays everyday, which he's expected to, and stays healthy, then perhaps 2024 will be his true breakout campaign.

Kelenic should see plenty of pitches to hit in the Braves' deep lineup. With superstars like Ronald Acuna Jr., Matt Olson, Ozzie Albies, and Austin Riley in the lineup, Kelenic won't be pitchers' primary concern. And the lack of pressure should help Kelenic throughout the '24 season.