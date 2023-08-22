The New York Mets take on the Atlanta Braves for game two of the three game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Braves prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets dominated game one of this series as they came out on top 10-4. The Mets collected 14 total hits in the win, and the top of their order did the most damage. Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil, and Pete Alonso combined to go 9-19 with five RBI, and six runs scored. Lindor went yard for one of his hits while Rafael Ortega, and D.J Stewart also homered in the game. Doug Peterson was the starting pitcher, but Phil Bickford earned the win in relief. As a team, the Mets struck out 11 total batters.

The Braves had nine hits, but four different batters had two hits each. One of those players was Marcell Ozuna. He finished 2-4 with two home runs, and two RBI. Michael Harris II had the other two RBI in the loss. Allan Winans was the losing pitcher in the game. He finished with 4 1/3 innings pitched, seven runs allowed on nine hits, and four strikeouts. Brad Hand gave up three runs in relief to put the game further out of reach.

Tylor Megill will be the starting pitcher for the Mets. Bryce Elder will get the ball for the Braves.

New York Mets: -1.5 (-106)

Atlanta Braves: +1.5 (-113)

Over: 10.5 (-122)

Under: 10.5 (+100)

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports Southeast

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 7:20 PM ET/4:20 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have faced Bryce Elder already this season. They had some success in that game. Elder did go six innings in that game, but New York collected four hits with two of those hits being home runs. On the season, Elder has a better ERA at home, but opponents hit for more power off him at Truist Field. This is good news for the Mets. New York does rely a little bit on the long ball. If the Mets can find some gaps and hit for power, they will cover this spread.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Megill is not having a good season when pitching on the road. His ERA almost five runs worse than his home ERA. When pitching away from Citi Field, Megill allows opponents to hit .351 off him. He has also allowed eight home runs on the road. The Braves are the best power hitting team in the MLB, so they have a very good matchup in this one. If Atlanta can have a good game, and maybe hit a few out of the park, the Braves will cover the spread.

Megill is also not pitching well against the Braves. Atlanta has scored nine runs in 11 innings off Megill. They have not hit a home run, but they have drawn four walks, and have only struck out seven times. The Braves should be able to see Megill well once again in this game. As long as they keep hitting as they do, the Braves will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

I am going to roll with the better pitcher in this game. Bryce Elder is better at home, and Tylor Megill is bad on the road. I expect the Braves to put up some runs in this game. I will take them to cover the spread.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (-113), Over 10.5 (-122)