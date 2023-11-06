The Braves have made a crucial, $20 million decision on the impending future of key rotation piece Charlie Morton.

While Spencer Strider might get more of the buzz, Charlie Morton has been a pivotal member of the Atlanta Braves pitching rotation. As they prepare to chase a World Series next season, the Braves wanted to ensure that Morton didn't leave Atlanta anytime soon.

Atlanta has exercised Morton's $20 million option for the 2024 season, via Jeff Passan of ESPN. While the Braves had discussions about potentially declining Morton's option, Atlanta ultimately decided that the right-hander was too important to the organization.

Morton started 30 games this past season, going 14-12 overall. He held a 3.64 ERA and a 183/83 K/BB ratio. Morton led the team in ERA among pitchers with at least 100 innings thrown. Despite it being his age 39 season, Morton showed no signs of slowing down.

As a whole, Atlanta ranked 15th in the MLB in ERA with a collective 4.14 ERA. Their .245 batting average against ranked 14th. While they were third in the league in strikeouts (1,516), they had a bit of a problem with free passes, as the Braves had the 12th most walks in MLB (534). With Morton making his return, Atlanta will be looking for him to help stabilize the top of the rotation.

Charlie Morton has been with the Braves since 2021. They're also the first MLB team he ever played for in 2008. Overall, he has put up a 41-32 record with a 4.06 ERA and a 652/245 K/BB ratio. Now back for his age-40 season, Morton will look to continue help leading the Braves to postseason success as the twilight of his career fades closer.