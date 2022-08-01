The Atlanta Braves DFA’d Robinson Cano on Monday in the aftermath of their trade to acquire young infielder Ehire Andrianza from the Washington Nationals. The Braves acquired Adrianza in exchange for Trey Harris, and in a corresponding move, pulled the plug on the Cano experiment by designating the veteran infielder for assignment.

The Braves are now the third team this season to give up on Cano, who has struggled to make an impact at any of his stops in 2022. The 39-year-old has featured in 33 games this season, 12 for the New York Mets, 12 for the San Diego Padres, and nine for the Braves.

Throughout the year, Cano is slashing an abhorrent .150/.180/.190, registering an abysmal -1.5 bWAR, with just 1 home run in 100 at-bats. He’s been a net negative at every destination throughout the season, and that didn’t change upon his arrival in Atlanta. Cano collected just four hits in 26 at-bats in Atlanta, all but one of which were singles.

Now he’ll once again test the open market in hopes of finding a new landing spot, as it seems unlikely he’d accept a demotion to the minor leagues.

Cano was a productive big-leaguer as recently as 2020, when he slashed .316/.352/.544 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI during the COVID-19 shortened season. He didn’t play at all during the 2021 campaign, and upon returning to action in 2022, he’s failed to rediscover his old form at the plate.

This could very well be the end of the line for Cano, who try as he might, has not played well enough to justify a ball club holding onto him. The Braves acquired him just three weeks ago in a trade with the Padres, but already they’ve decided to move on. It’s entirely possible he gets another opportunity to showcase his stuff, but considering he’s been picked up and quickly dumped three times this season, it seems likely that his career has reached its curtain call.