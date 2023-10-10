With their epic 5-4 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLDS, the Atlanta Braves tied a franchise record for the largest postseason comeback. Back in 2010, the Braves trailed the San Francisco Giants 4-0 through five innings, also in Game 2 of the NLDS. They would go on to win by the same score.

Monday night, the Phillies led 4-0 through five innings, thanks to some dominant pitching from Zack Wheeler, who finished with 10 strikeouts. He allowed no hits or runs until the sixth inning, when a single by Ozzie Albies brought in Ronald Acuña Jr. to make it 4-1. Travis d'Arnaud homered in the seventh to make it 4-3, and Austin Riley homered in the eighth off of Jeff Hoffman with Acuña on base to take the lead.

Game 2 came to a dramatic finish when Michael Harris II made a spectacular grab at the wall, then doubled off Bryce Harper at first base to end the game. Riley made a heads up play on the errant throw in from the outfield to complete the double play.

This was a much needed win for the Braves, who have been baseball's best team all year long. They risked falling to an 0-2 deficit through two home games in this best-of-five NLDS. Truist Park was an electric environment on Monday night.

The Braves head to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Wednesday.

Atlanta ended up losing that 2010 NLDS against the Giants 3-1. However, the Giants went on to beat the Texas Rangers in the World Series that year, their first of three titles over a five-year stretch.