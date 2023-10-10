The best team with the best offense in all of baseball, the Atlanta Braves, looked like they were going to be shut out once again in Game 2 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. But the Braves made a dramatic comeback late in the game to even the series, winning 5-4.

Last year in the NLDS, the Braves were at least able to take Game 2 thanks to their home field advantage, blanking the Phillies 3-0, similar to how the Phillies did the Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS last Saturday night. This was the matchup the Braves had to fear the most, if for nothing else having Philadelphia make a repeat of last season. Up 4-1 to start the seventh, the Phillies were all but ready to take the series into Citizens Bank Park, up 2-0, to let Atlanta experience Red October. They'll have to wait a little longer after suffering a Game 2 loss.

The finger can be pointed in a number of ways as to why the Phillies couldn't pull off an NLDS Game 2 victory that looked like theirs for the taking. Here are a couple:

Phillies manager Rob Thomson gets greedy with Zack Wheeler

Coming into Monday night's game, Wheeler was 12-7 with an ERA of 3.18 against the Braves. Needless to say, he was the guy the Phillies wanted on the mound in a pivotal Game 2 that could have given them the advantage heading into their home ballpark. Through six innings, Wheeler had struck out nine and given up one earned run on one hit.

At that point, seeing as how Jose Alvarado had been seen warming up in the sixth, most thought he would be coming into the seventh. Phillies manager got greedy, however, and kept Wheeler in, believing this game was the right-hander's to lose. Wheeler gave up a single to Matt Olson, then struck out Marcell Ozuna. That left Travis d'Arnaud, who didn't play in Game 1, up to the plate, who then homered 414 feet to left field to put the Braves within a run.

In a way, it's hard to blame Thomson for wanting to leave Wheeler out there, but then again, this is the postseason, where pitching decisions will be overthought at a maximum level.

Bryce Harper's baserunning

Bryce Harper absolutely torched the Braves in the NLDS last year. He hit .500 with eight hits, 2 homers, five RBIs, and four runs scored. He's already got three hits and one homer, scoring three runs in this year's NLDS. But if the Phillies can't win this year's NLDS, Harper's questionable baserunning will be something to look back on.

Going with the lefty-lefty matchup, the Braves brought AJ Minter back in the top of the ninth, who has been Mr. Reliable during their postseason runs over the last few seasons. Minter walked Harper on five pitches, putting the tying run on first with JT Realmuto up who had already homered earlier in the evening.

The Braves then brought in their closer, Rasiel Iglesias. Iglesias got Realmuto to fly out on three pitches, leaving it up to Nick Castellanos. Castellanos got to a 2-2 count before driving the ball deep into right-center field. The Braves' speedy center fielder, Michael Harris II, ran it down making an unbelievable catch. The problem was that Harper was making his way around second when Harris caught the ball, leaving Harper rushing to get back to first base. He was thrown out, ending the game.

Much like Thomson, it's hard to argue with Harper's decision. The game was within a run of being tied up, and with a ball hit to one of the deeper parts of the field, not many people could make that catch. Apparently Harper wasn't too familiar with or forgot about the superb speed and catching abilities of Harris.

The Phillies now have to regroup. The good news for them is that they're headed home, making the Braves play in front of their rowdy group of Philadelphia fans.