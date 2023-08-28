The Atlanta Braves reinstated 2B Ozzie Albies from the injured list Monday, per David O'Brien of The Athletic.

“Ozzie is back. The #Braves reinstated second baseman Ozzie Albies from the injured list, recalled right-hander Darius Vines, and and optioned lefty Jared Shuster and infielder Vaughn Grissom to Triple-A Gwinnett,” O'Brien reported.

Albies, a key infielder for the Braves, has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Although he was trending in a positive direction, his exact timetable was fairly uncertain. With the Braves playing a quality brand of baseball and well on their way to clinching another National League East division title, Albies' return will only provide more depth to this talented ball club.

Braves getting stronger

The Braves feature a strong all-around roster. The team is slowly returning to full health and they appear to be poised for a deep playoff run. Atlanta currently owns the best record in MLB with an 84-45 mark despite dealing with a number of impactful injuries over the past few months.

Overall, Albies is slashing .267/.327/.514 with an .841 OPS and 28 home runs across 117 games for the Braves in 2023. His respectable performance led to his third career All-Star selection. Albies is one of the best second baseman in baseball and adds plenty of value to the Braves' already impressive infield core.

Albies will likely return to the Braves lineup against the Colorado Rockies on Monday following his injury activation. With Atlanta playing against the Rockies at Coors Field, a well-known hitter's ball park, Albies shouldn't waste much time finding his groove at the plate once again.