Atlanta Braves fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the return of one of their best players. All-Star Ozzie Albies has been sidelined with a strained hamstring since Aug. 14 and the Braves are uncertain if he'll be available for them this weekend against the San Francisco Giants.

Albies is eligible to come off the injured list today but is being considered day-to-day, according to David O'Brien. The Braves planned on having their second baseman as soon as he was eligible to come off the injured list but that won’t happen.

Albies is putting together maybe his best season yet with the Braves. He has a .841 OPS with 28 home runs and 90 RBIs. He earned his third All-Star appearance for his efforts.

Hamstring injuries are always tricky to deal with and it seems like Albies is having a setback with his. The Braves should be in no rush to bring him back though as they hold a comfortable lead in the NL East and will cruise into the postseason. Having a healthy Albies for the playoffs is much better than having him at 80 percent for the final week of the regular season.

There is the argument that Atlanta would want Albies to get some at-bats before the playoffs but he is good enough to play through that. He certainly wouldn’t be the only player to struggle upon a return from injury. The Braves will only benefit if Ozzie Albies doesn’t have to play scared. He can’t do that until his hamstring is completely healed.