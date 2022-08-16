Braves promote another top prospect after Vaughn Grissom call up

The Atlanta Braves are not shying away from making internal moves to bolster the MLB roster. After promoting Vaughn Grissom earlier in August, the Braves are bringing another one of their most esteemed farmhands up to the big leagues. According to Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Braves are promoting right-handed pitching prospect Freddy Tarnok.

The Braves are calling up right-hander Freddy Tarnok, their No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline. They have also added infielder Ryan Goins to the major-league roster. — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) August 16, 2022

The 23-year-old figures to make his MLB debut on Tuesday against the New York Mets, in what will be a crucial game for the Braves. In addition to the promotion of Tarnok, the Braves have also added veteran infielder Ryan Goins to the MLB roster.

The Braves have an important stretch of schedule looming, but that hasn’t dissuaded the team from bringing up its young talent. After their current series with the Mets, the Braves will host the Houston Astros in a three-game set. They will then set off for road series’ against the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

The addition of Tarnok and Goins will help mitigate the injury to Chadwick Tromp, and will also be beneficial in replacing the recently DFA’d Danny Young. Fans will certainly hope that Tarnok can impact the team in a similar fashion to Grissom, who has been excellent since joining the Braves.

Tarnok was the Braves’ third-round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft. He’s pitched at two minor-league levels in 2022, playing at both Double-A and Triple-A. In total, Tarnok has made 20 starts this season, registering a 3.63 ERA with 101 strikeouts and 34 walks across 89.1 innings of work.

While some teams continue to delay the promotion of their top prospects to the show, the reigning World Series champs are not messing around when it comes to deploying the best possible roster.